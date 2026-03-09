Casey’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $130.1 million.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $3.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $3.92 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

