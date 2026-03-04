Cardlytics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its fourth…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The company posted revenue of $56.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $103.5 million, or $1.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $233.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $35 million to $40 million.

