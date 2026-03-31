Carbon Streaming: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Monday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Monday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $1,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.5 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $30,000.

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