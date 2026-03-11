Can GLP-1s Help With Addiction?

Prescription weight loss drugs have been lauded as the miracle drug for treating diabetes and obesity, but new research suggests…

Prescription weight loss drugs have been lauded as the miracle drug for treating diabetes and obesity, but new research suggests that these drugs, known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, may offer other health benefits beyond weight loss.

Studies have shown that this class of drugs can be used to treat or prevent a wider variety of health conditions, including heart disease and heart attacks, chronic kidney disease, liver disease and obstructive sleep apnea.

Now, experts are exploring GLP-1s as a novel therapy for another disease: addiction.

Addiction is a serious disease that looks different for everyone. In 2024, nearly 17% of people ages 12 and up battled with a substance use disorder, according to the United States National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Based on new research, GLP-1s show significant promise in reducing cravings for alcohol and addictive substances, like opioids and nicotine (much like it reduces food cravings). However, despite these promising findings, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved this class of drugs for the treatment of addiction as of February.

“There is a lack of understanding that addiction, like hypertension or diabetes, is a chronic, relapsing-remitting condition,” says Dr. Sarah Kattakuzhy, an associate professor of medicine and psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Ahead, experts explain what recent research is showing about the connection between GLP-1s and addiction, plus whether medications like Ozempic could one day become part of addiction treatment.

[READ: Does Medicare Cover Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation?]

The Science: How GLP-1s Rewire the Brain’s Reward System

The part of the brain that GLP-1s affect to regulate appetite overlap with the brain’s reward system.

“These drugs work by modulating the brain’s dopamine reward pathways, reducing the ‘pleasure’ signals associated with addictive behaviors,” explains Dr. Seth Resnick, a psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist at Radial and clinical assistant professor at NYU School of Medicine. “They specifically rewire the brain’s reward system by shifting the focus from ‘hedonic’ eating, or eating for pleasure, to ‘homeostatic’ eating, or eating for energy.”

This shift occurs within the brain’s mesolimbic pathway, which regulates motivation by releasing dopamine — the “feel-good” hormone — in response to rewards like food or addictive drugs. When this pathway is chronically flooded with dopamine, the brain begins to compulsively associate specific behaviors with reward, reinforcing the cycle of addiction.

However, when people take GLP-1, these medications can dampen the intensity of your brain’s dopamine response. This, in part, can make cravings less intense.

Think of it as turning down the volume knob on your brain’s reward signals. It’s not completely turning the volume off on pleasure — it’s just lowering the volume of this reward response, which may make urges easier to manage.

This may help explain why some people taking GLP-1s report fewer cravings not only for food, but also for alcohol, cigarettes and other unhealthy habits or behaviors.

[SEE: 13 Questions to Ask Your Doctor Before Starting a GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug]

Ozempic and Alcohol Use Disorder

Clinicians are increasingly using GLP-1s off-label to treat cases of food addiction and, in some instances, alcohol use disorder (AUD).

That’s because early research suggests these medications can also help reduce alcohol consumption.

A 2025 randomized clinical trial published in JAMA Psychiatry found that adults with AUD who received low-dose semaglutide for nine weeks reported significantly lower alcohol cravings and fewer drinks on the days they did drink compared with the placebo group. Those who took semaglutide also consumed less alcohol during a monitored laboratory drinking session.

Furthermore, a 2024 Nature Communications study found that those prescribed semaglutide had a 50% to 56% lower risk of developing or relapsing into AUD compared with those who took other anti-obesity medications.

[READ: Does Medicare Cover GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic and Zepbound?]

Beyond Alcohol: Opioids, Nicotine and “Behavioral” Addictions

Early clinical trials suggest GLP-1 medications may also help people with other forms of drug and behavioral addictions, including:

— Smoking. One randomized controlled trial found that the GLP-1 drug, exenatide (Byetta), helped people quit smoking when used with a nicotine patch. It also eased cravings and withdrawal symptoms and reduced the weight gain that can happen after quitting. The benefits appeared to be stronger among heavy smokers and those with specific genetic makeups.

— Cannabis use. A 2026 study showed that GLP-1 medications were linked to 14% lower cannabis-use disorders risk.

— Cocaine, nicotine and opioid use. GLP-1s can lower cocaine use by approximately 20% to 26%.

— Binge shopping, gambling and other compulsive behaviors. Early research suggests that GLP-1s can help curb compulsive behaviors, such as gambling and binge shopping. While much of this evidence comes from personal stories rather than clinical trials, the numbers are hard to ignore. One study of social media found that over 20% of Reddit users discussing these drugs reported a drop in compulsive buying. Still, more formal clinical trials need to be done to demonstrate if the drugs are truly responsible for curbing these behaviors.

[Read: The Warning Signs of Addiction, Alcoholism and Substance Misuse]

Mental Health Risks of GLP-1s

GLP-1s work by affecting the brain’s reward and emotional processing regions. While this helps curb cravings, it may also lead to a reduced “pleasure response,” potentially triggering new or worsening mental health symptoms.

Mental health risks that patients should watch for include:

— Anhedonia (inability to experience pleasure or joy)

— Depression

— Anxiety

— Suicidal thoughts

“I’ve treated several patients who were taking a GLP-1 medication for weight loss or diabetes and told me they felt less enjoyment in activities they used to love. That is something we have to take seriously in addiction treatment,” says Dr. Sylvie Stacy, an addiction medicine specialist and chief medical officer at Rehab.com. “Depression is quite common in people with substance use disorders. If mood worsens, relapse risk goes up.”

In January 2026, the FDA requested the removal of suicidal ideation warnings for GLP-1s, which could hinder the trust of those battling with addiction.

[READ How to Support Someone With a Drug Addiction]

Comparison: Ozempic vs. FDA-Approved Addiction Medications

Here’s how semaglutide levels up to standard FDA-approved addiction medications:

Ozempic vs. traditional addiction meds

Medication Primary Use Mechanism Efficacy for Addiction (per 2026 Data) Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) Diabetes, weight loss GLP-1 receptor agonist, dopamine modulator High (experimental); 40%-50% craving reduction Naltrexone Alcohol, opioids Opioid antagonist Standard. FDA-approved, but high noncompliance Varenicline Smoking Nicotinic receptor agonist High for nicotine, limited for other substances

However, as with obesity and diabetes, addiction typically requires comprehensive care that doesn’t just involve medications, but therapy and lifestyle modifications as well.

“While we are seeing positive indicators that GLP-1-based therapies could be helpful for addiction management, it’s important to recognize that the condition is complex,” says Dr. Andrew Kraftson, an endocrinologist and clinical associate professor in the division of metabolism, endocrinology and diabetes at the University of Michigan.

People struggling with addiction can benefit from psychotherapy (like cognitive behavioral therapy), support systems (such as 12-step programs and group therapy) and lifestyle changes (including better sleep hygiene and healthy eating for mental wellness).

How to Get GLP-1s for Addiction Treatment

GLP-1s are not currently approved by the FDA to treat addiction. Insurance covers GLP-1s only for FDA-approved use, such as Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease risk reduction.

However, clinicians may prescribe GLP-1s off-label.

“In practice, doctors often treat patients who have both a substance use disorder and other medical conditions,” Stacy says. “If a patient meets criteria for a GLP-1 medication because of their weight or diabetes, I may prescribe it for that indication while also hoping that it helps with cravings or alcohol use. With this strategy, the GLP-1 may be covered by the patient’s insurance while also supporting their recovery.”

Bottom Line

Emerging research shows that popular weight loss medications like Ozempic may be a promising new treatment for addiction, largely because of how these medications target the brain’s reward response.

However, while these drugs show a lot of promise in early research for reducing cravings for things like alcohol and nicotine, the FDA hasn’t officially approved them for addiction treatment yet. They may prove to be a powerful new tool, but not a solo solution. Experts agree that to truly treat addiction, these medications work best when combined with traditional methods like therapy and healthy lifestyle changes.

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