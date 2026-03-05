Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $310.4 million.

The Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $4.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.70 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $610.2 million, or $9.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.95 to $11.45 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.

