Bowman Consulting: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $129 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.2 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $490 million.

Bowman Consulting shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.04, an increase of 72% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWMN

