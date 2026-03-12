Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.84 per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $33.4 million, or $17.85 per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $7.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.10. A year ago, they were trading at $8.06.

