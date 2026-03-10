Blend Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $6.9 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $123.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Blend Labs said it expects revenue in the range of $28.5 million to $30 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.61. A year ago, they were trading at $3.19.

