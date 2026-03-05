Bioventus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.8 million. The…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.8 million.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $157.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $22.7 million, or 33 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $568.1 million.

Bioventus expects full-year earnings in the range of 73 cents to 77 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $600 million to $610 million.

Bioventus shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BVS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.