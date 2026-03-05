Bilibili: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $73.5 million. The Shanghai-based…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $73.5 million.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $170.7 million, or 39 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.34 billion.

Bilibili shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BILI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BILI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.