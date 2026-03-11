BGSF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 11 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $22 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $11.4 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $93.3 million.

BGSF shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.25, a climb of 54% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGSF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.