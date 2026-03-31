Beyond Meat: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $317.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net loss of 29 cents per share.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $178.7 million, or $1.86 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $275.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Beyond Meat said it expects revenue in the range of $57 million to $59 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 70 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.05.

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