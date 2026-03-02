Berkshire Hathaway B: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B (BRK.B) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19.2…

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $8.90. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $4.73 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.19 per share.

The company posted revenue of $94.23 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.97 billion, or $31.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $371.44 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway B shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has declined roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRK.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRK.B

