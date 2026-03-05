BCP Investment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BCP Investment Corp. (BCIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BCP Investment Corp. (BCIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $11.5 million, or $1.04 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $61.2 million.

BCP Investment shares have decreased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.42, a drop of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCIC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.