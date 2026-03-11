BBB Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $148.1 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.08 billion.
