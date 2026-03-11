BBB Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57 million…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $148.1 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBBB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.