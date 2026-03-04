Baytex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $614.7 million…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $614.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 31 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $545 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $251.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $432.1 million, or 56 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.98. A year ago, they were trading at $2.07.

