Banco BBVA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37.5 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 18 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $683.6 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $204.2 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.86 billion.

Banco BBVA shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.18, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBAR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.