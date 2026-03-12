Ballard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Thursday reported a loss…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The fuel cell technology company posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $90.9 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $99.4 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.15. A year ago, they were trading at $1.20.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDP

