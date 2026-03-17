B Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — B Communications Ltd. (BCOMF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — B Communications Ltd. (BCOMF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $550.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of $4.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.28 per share.

The Israeli telecommunications holding company posted revenue of $672.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $856.2 million, or $5.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.53 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.30. A year ago, they were trading at $5.15.

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