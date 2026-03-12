Aurora Mobile: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported earnings of $429,000 in its…

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported earnings of $429,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 16 cents per share.

The provider of mobile data services posted revenue of $15 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $53.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.