ATN International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.3…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $184.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $14.9 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $728 million.

ATN International shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.77, a climb of 75% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.