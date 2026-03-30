Arko Petroleum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Arko Petroleum Corp. (APC) on Monday reported net income of $8.1 million…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Arko Petroleum Corp. (APC) on Monday reported net income of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The convenience store operator and fuel wholesaler posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.7 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.58 billion.

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