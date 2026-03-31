Aptose Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTOF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTOF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $3.07 per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $25.5 million, or $10.41 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.67. A year ago, they were trading at $3.32.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APTOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APTOF

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