Apartment Investment Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $300.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.06 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $34.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $554 million, or $3.87 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $138.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.39. A year ago, they were trading at $9.05.

