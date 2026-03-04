Amprius: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $44 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $73 million.

Amprius expects a full-year loss of 6 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $125 million.

Amprius shares have increased 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.55, increasing fivefold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.