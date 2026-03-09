Amplify Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $64.4 million, after…

HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $64.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $56.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $263.4 million.

Amplify Energy shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.90, an increase of 56% in the last 12 months.

