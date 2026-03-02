Ameresco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.4 million. On a…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $581 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $553.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.3 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.93 billion.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.2 billion.

Ameresco shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $30.95, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.