Alto Ingredients: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $232 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $13.3 million, or 16 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $917.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.60. A year ago, they were trading at $1.44.

