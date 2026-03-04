GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on…

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The real estate services firm posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.6 million, or 15 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $161.3 million.

Altisource Portfolio shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

