Alliance Laundry: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIPON, Wis. (AP) — RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20.6…

RIPON, Wis. (AP) — RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (ALH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20.6 million.

The Ripon, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The maker of commercial laundry systems posted revenue of $434.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.8 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

Alliance Laundry shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.