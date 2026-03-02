Alamo Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.5…

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seguin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.70 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The maker of road maintenance, industrial and farm equipment posted revenue of $373.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.8 million, or $8.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

Alamo Group shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $218.47, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

