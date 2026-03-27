Air Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income…

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $149,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.3 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $47.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $3.10. A year ago, they were trading at $3.81.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIRI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.