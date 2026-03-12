Afya: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $32.5…

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $32.5 million.

The Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $169 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $137.6 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $662 million.

Afya shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.45, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

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