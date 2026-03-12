Aemetis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $43.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $77 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $197.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.54. A year ago, they were trading at $1.68.

