Advice for Choosing an Online J.D. Program

The growing number of J.D. programs that are partly or fully online has undoubtedly made legal education more accessible for…

The growing number of J.D. programs that are partly or fully online has undoubtedly made legal education more accessible for a range of students with different needs.

Partly online J.D. programs have been allowed since 2018, while fully online programs were first allowed three years later as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated trends toward online education.

The American Bar Association, the professional organization that accredits law schools, maintains a list of schools with partly or fully online J.D. programs. These programs differ in their rules, requirements and the student populations they serve.

Even if the benefits of in-person classes cannot be fully replicated online, the expansion of degree options helps diversify the applicant pool.

Fully Online J.D. Programs

Several law schools now offer fully online J.D. programs, which require no classes on campus. Students receive all instruction, examinations, career resources and even their diploma remotely.

Fully online programs appeal most to students unable to come to campus, either because of distance or a disability.

[Read: 7 Things I Wish I Knew When I Applied to Law School]

Partly Online J.D. Programs

Dozens of law schools offer partly online J.D. programs. These programs are often low-residency, blending online instruction with brief in-person residencies. Others are hybrid programs that allow students to take a mix of remote and in-person classes.

Partly online J.D. programs are geared toward students with access to campus who seek the convenience of online classes, perhaps because of competing responsibilities like working or parenting.

For example, students with a busy work schedule might take both online courses and the evening or weekend classes common among traditional part-time law programs.

Some law schools even offer multiple types of programs that mix remote and in-person instruction to accommodate students with different needs.

The Pros and Cons of Online Law Programs

As law schools face increasing pressure to cut costs, many find remote learning to be a cash cow. Schools can accept more remote students than their campus could otherwise attract or accommodate, which can be a lifeline for law schools in more remote areas.

In turn, students benefit from having more flexible options, assuming the value of the education they receive justifies the cost of tuition.

[Read: Do the Benefits of Law School Outweigh the Price? A Look at the Numbers]

Law students willing to forego a typical campus experience, including many older law students, are drawn to the convenience of joining class from home.

As the list of partly and fully online J.D. programs grows, applicants interested in pursuing an online law program should consider the following advice.

Know That Reputation Still Matters

Since the value of an online law degree in job markets is still untested, participants may want to stick with more well-known and well-regarded programs with strong alumni networks.

There are also benefits of attending law school in a state where you plan to practice that may not accrue to distance learners unable to participate in on-campus opportunities.

Note Focus Areas

Be sure to choose a program that fits your career interests.

Many online law programs have specific strengths. For example, the University of New Hampshire Pierce School of Law is a great choice for intellectual property law, while the Vermont Law and Graduate School is more focused on law and public policy.

[How to Choose a Law School Specialization]

Consider Non-J.D. Options

Applicants who already have a J.D. or a foreign equivalent might instead consider an LL.M., a master’s degree in law. Many schools offer fully online one-year LL.M. programs focused on legal specialties like tax or international law.

Another option to consider is an online master’s degree in legal studies, which usually takes one year as well. This program doesn’t fulfill the legal education requirements to sit for the bar exam, although a few states offer other paths to legal practice.

Prioritize Hands-On Experience

Perhaps the aspect of legal education that graduates most value is the practical experience gained from working in small groups, legal clinics and volunteer activities on campus.

Without real-life interaction, it can be hard for online students to get this hands-on training. Before applying to an online program, make sure that it will offer experiential learning opportunities in some capacity.

Despite the trade-offs, earning a J.D. online can be a great option if you’re seeking a flexible degree program. Just be aware that law schools heavily market their online programs. Scrutinize such programs carefully to ensure your tuition dollars are well spent.

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Advice for Choosing an Online J.D. Program originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/30/26: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.