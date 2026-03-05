Advantage Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.9…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.9 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $130.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $500.2 million.

Advantage Energy shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.67, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

