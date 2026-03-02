ADT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $145 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 23 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $596 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.13 billion.

ADT shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has decreased 2% in the last 12 months.

