Adobe: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.89 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $4.60. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.88 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $6.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.80 to $5.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.43 billion to $6.48 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Adobe shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $269.91, a decline of 38% in the last 12 months.

