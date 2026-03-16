Adecoagro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $14.9 million, after reporting…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $14.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy posted revenue of $415.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.3 million, or 8 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

Adecoagro shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.90, a climb of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

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