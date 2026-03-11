Acacia Research: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $21.7 million, or 22 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $285.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.15. A year ago, they were trading at $4.19.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACTG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.