ABM Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $38.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.15 per share.

ABM Industries shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

