Aaon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $32 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 39 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $424.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $107.6 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

Aaon shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.

