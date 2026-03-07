7 Key Differences Between the LSAT and GRE

More than 100 U.S. law schools approved by the American Bar Association accept the GRE in place of the LSAT,…

More than 100 U.S. law schools approved by the American Bar Association accept the GRE in place of the LSAT, giving applicants more options and flexibility when applying to law school.

“The biggest thing applicants should understand is that the LSAT is purpose-built for law school, while the GRE is a broader graduate school exam that some law schools also accept,” says Adam Nguyen, founder of Ivy Link, a higher education and career advisory firm.

The LSAT, or Law School Admission Test, has two scored logical reasoning sections, a scored reading comprehension section, an unscored variable section and a separate unscored argumentative writing component.

The GRE, or Graduate Record Examination, tests verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning and analytical writing, “so it asks applicants to demonstrate a wider academic profile, including math, not just verbal-analytic reasoning,” Nguyen says.

Before choosing one over the other, here are some key differences between the LSAT and GRE:

— GRE acceptance is expanding, but not universal.

— The GRE is computer-adaptive, while the LSAT uses a fixed format.

— The GRE tests quantitative reasoning and vocabulary, but the LSAT doesn’t.

— The LSAT has analytical reasoning, but the GRE doesn’t.

— The GRE is offered year-round, while the LSAT has set dates.

— Retake limits and testing policies are different.

— Score visibility and cancellation rules vary.

GRE Acceptance Is Expanding, But Not Universal

More than 120 U.S. law schools accept the GRE for admission, such as Cornell University in New York, Duke University in North Carolina, Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and the University of California, Berkeley.

“A big driver for accepting the GRE is that law schools don’t want to lose out on truly elite applicants who may be considering multiple graduate paths,” says Brian Galvin, chief academic officer for Varsity Tutors.

It also gives schools a larger applicant pool, allowing them to report lower acceptance rates and be more selective.

However, “all things being equal, the LSAT score is still the one more likely to get you in,” Galvin says.

The LSAT is the only standardized test accepted by all ABA-accredited law schools, according to the Law School Admission Council, which administers the LSAT.

“For law schools, the LSAT is king,” says Glen Stohr, lead instructional designer for Kaplan’s LSAT preparation programs. “A high GRE can’t do much to offset a low LSAT. When applicants have both an LSAT and a GRE score on file, admissions committees treat the LSAT as definitive.”

Applicants should confirm each school’s testing policy, experts say.

“The official line at many schools is that they have no preference,” Nguyen says. “But in real-world admissions strategy, the LSAT is still often the cleaner signal.”

The LSAT has long been viewed as the traditional benchmark for law school readiness, he says, and “admissions readers, rankings ecosystems and applicant comparison norms are still heavily LSAT-oriented.”

The GRE Is Computer-Adaptive, While the LSAT Uses a Fixed Format

The testing experience differs between the GRE and LSAT, experts say.

“On the GRE, the difficulty of later sections adjusts based on how well you’ve performed earlier in the section, meaning every question can influence your score,” Stohr says.

That’s known as computer-adaptive testing. In contrast, the LSAT maintains the same structure and degree of difficulty for everyone regardless of real-time performance on the test.

“Many students find its constant logical intensity more mentally draining because there is less content variety and fewer opportunities to reset into a different skill domain,” Nguyen says.

The GRE Tests Quantitative Reasoning and Vocabulary, But the LSAT Doesn’t

The most significant difference is the scope of each exam, some experts say.

“Simply put, the GRE is a test of breadth and the LSAT is a test of depth,” Galvin says.

The LSAT features two major question types, reading comprehension and logical reasoning, which make up “a little more than half of the GRE’s verbal reasoning section, which also has some vocabulary and diction questions,” he says.

The GRE also has a quantitative reasoning section, “so the GRE forces you to do LSAT questions plus some vocab and diction and an entire section of math,” Galvin says.

The LSAT Has Analytical Reasoning, But the GRE Doesn’t

The LSAT features an analytical reasoning section.

Test-takers will encounter at least about 50 scored logical reasoning questions on the LSAT compared to no more than a handful on the GRE, Galvin says.

“The LSAT requires you to learn and apply logic diagramming, understand common fallacies, break down necessary vs. sufficient assumptions,” he says. “But the upshot is that you see so many logical reasoning questions that you’re rewarded heavily for building those skills, and those are critical skills for success in law school, too.”

The GRE Is Offered Year-Round, While the LSAT Has Set Dates

The LSAT is offered eight or nine times per year, and the GRE is available all year with on-demand scheduling.

“Plan ahead and give yourself opportunities to retake the test if necessary before your applications are due,” Galvin says.

The two tests have logistical differences, with the GRE tending to be more flexible, Nguyen notes.

“ETS says it is offered most days of the week at test centers, and also 24/7 at home in many locations. The LSAT is offered in set administrations rather than rolling availability. For applicants who need scheduling flexibility, that can matter a lot.”

Retake Limits and Testing Policies Are Different

The GRE can be taken once every 21 days, up to five times in a rolling 12-month period, even if you canceled a prior score, per ETS.

The LSAT can be taken five times within a reportable score period and seven times over a lifetime. Canceled scores still count toward those limits, according to the LSAC.

“Giving yourself retake options shouldn’t feel like a lack of confidence. In fact, it’s the opposite,” Galvin says. Being open to retaking the test “is one of the best ways to alleviate pressure and perform at your best.”

Score Visibility and Cancellation Rules Vary

The GRE and LSAT differ on score reporting.

“The GRE’s ScoreSelect policy is more flexible,” Nguyen says. “Applicants can choose to send their most recent, all, or — after test day — any specific administration from the last five years.”

On test day, GRE test-takers can report scores — or instantly cancel them after the test without ever seeing those unofficial scores.

“The LSAT is less flexible because law schools receive the LSAT record through LSAC, ” Nguyen says.

LSAT scores can normally be canceled within six days of the test date, but test-takers who purchase LSAT Score Preview can cancel a score within six calendar days after the score is released.

During the admission process, every LSAT score on a student’s record is reported to law schools, which “evaluate applicants holistically and use only the highest LSAT score when comparing applicants,” Stohr says.

Students can’t send an LSAT score to certain law schools and not others.

“Once you record an LSAT score, every school you apply to will see it,” Stohr says.

Which Test Should You Choose?

For undecided students who are considering law, business or some other type of graduate school, “the GRE can be a smart, flexible choice, keeping multiple paths open without affecting law school rankings or your future opportunities,” Stohr says.

Students with strong quantitative abilities often have an edge on the GRE, while those who excel in verbal skills, formal logic and analyzing dense arguments tend to perform better on the LSAT, Nguyen says.

“Usually, students shouldn’t take both tests unless they’re applying to law school plus another graduate program that requires the GRE,” he says. “For students aiming for top-tier law schools, I still recommend that they pursue the LSAT. If they can’t achieve a high LSAT score, then pursue the GRE.”

