7 Best High-Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $10

Many investors look at high-priced dividend stocks and wonder why they should bother with shares that cost hundreds of dollars…

Many investors look at high-priced dividend stocks and wonder why they should bother with shares that cost hundreds of dollars apiece. But keep in mind the word “share” — and the idea that a stock priced at $1,000 often represents a bigger piece of the corporate pie than shares priced at $1.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

That said, many investors — especially income-focused buyers — prefer lower-priced stocks, particularly since some expensive names don’t pay particularly impressive dividend yields. If you don’t have a ton of cash in your portfolio, it can be hard to justify carving out a big chunk just for a stock that pays less than the 1.2% average of the typical S&P 500 component.

The following list of high-dividend stocks to buy under $10 represents a group of companies that don’t just have low share prices and yields of 3.4% or better. These are also U.S.-based companies with a minimum market value of more than $300 million, so investors can benefit from decent-sized operations while avoiding some of the risky high-yield offerings that are overseas.

Stock Forward dividend yield Adamas Trust Inc. (ticker: ADAM) 10.4% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) 4.7% Gray Media Inc. (GTN) 6.1% Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 5.7% Linkbancorp Inc. (LNKB) 3.4% Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) 5.9% Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) 4.7%

Adamas Trust Inc. (ADAM)

Sector: Real estate Market value: $755 million Dividend yield: 10.4%

Adamas Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT. However, it doesn’t actually own any physical properties as it focuses on financing. The company operates through two segments: an investment portfolio of mortgage-backed securities alongside construction loans. Like all REITs, Adamas must deliver 90% of its taxable income back to shareholders, creating a mandate for generous regular dividends. Thanks to a favorable environment recently, Adamas just boosted that payout to 23 cents quarterly in 2025, up from 20 cents previously. And with shares trading just north of $8 a piece, that adds up to a double-digit yield.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Sector: Financial services Market value: $955 million Dividend yield: 4.7%

Capitol Federal provides various retail banking products and services in and around Kansas, providing the workaday financial services that keep the U.S. economy running. CFFN has a lower profile than big Wall Street firms you might be more familiar with, but this keeps its business decidedly close to home with a focus on mortgages, small business loans and auto loans, instead of complicated investment banking operations. It’s also a very steady business that fuels consistent payouts to shareholders of this low-priced dividend stock.

Gray Media Inc. (GTN)

Sector: Communication services Market value: $540 million Dividend yield: 6.1%

Trading around $5 even after a big run of about 40% in the last year, Gray Media is a small-cap broadcaster based in Atlanta that owns and operates television stations in more than 100 different markets. In February, the firm posted strong results that beat expectations and reaffirmed its regular dividend of 8 cents per quarter. With the upcoming midterm election cycle sure to prompt a big boost in local political spending, GTN offers a good chance for near-term upside along with a significant annual dividend yield.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

Sector: Financial services Market value: $496 million Dividend yield: 5.7%

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank, offering everyday banking services like checking and savings accounts, CDs and money market accounts. It’s been serving customers since 1884 from its headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey. The bank is trading for about half of where shares were back in 2022 thanks to anemic sales and earnings, but Kearny seems back on the right path with forecasts of double-digit revenue growth this fiscal year. Earnings are set to move significantly higher, too, with the company’s 11-cent quarterly dividend forecast to be less than half of its full-year earnings per share. That makes this dividend sustainable, and perhaps ripe for future increases.

[Read: 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever]

Linkbancorp Inc. (LNKB)

Sector: Financial services Market value: $332 million Dividend yield: 3.4%

Yet another small banking stock, Linkbank is a regional financial firm that serves customers in and around Pennsylvania. LNKB is the smallest stock on the list from a market capitalization perspective. That makes it a bit more volatile and risky than other players, but gains of about 7% since Jan. 1 prove that this stock has what it takes to hang tough even in an uncertain market environment. The business lines of Linkbank include savings accounts, real estate loans, CDs and other straightforward banking products.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)

Sector: Industrials Market value: $361 million Dividend yield: 5.9%

Quad/Graphics helps customers produce marketing materials that range from catalogs and direct mail to packaging and in-store promotions. Major clients include CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Adidas (ADS.GE), General Mills Inc. (GIS), and grocery store chains including Albertsons Cos. Inc. (ACI) and Safeway. Beyond old-school printing services, Quad/Graphics also offers modern digital marketing solutions including data analytics, paid media planning and design services. Growth is admittedly not burning down the house, with print marketing a ghost of what it was several decades ago, but Quad/Graphics has carved out a lucrative niche with loyal clients that delivers steady income. The current 10-cent quarterly dividend is up 33% from 7.5 cents last year, proving that this hum-drum business is still a great source of income for shareholders.

Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY)

Sector: Energy Market value: $546 million Dividend yield: 4.7%

Vaalco Energy is an independent oil and gas company based in Houston. The firm is focused on production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide, primarily in West Africa, Egypt and Canada. It specializes in hard-to-access fields in the desert and offshore, and in the current inflationary environment it is cashing in by bringing more of these fossil fuels to market. Vaalco’s stock is up about 30% in the last year, and thanks to a steady stream of oil and gas sales, it regularly delivers quarterly paydays to shareholders on top of those returns.

More from U.S. News

7 Best Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

7 Best Monthly Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

The 7 Best High-Dividend ETFs to Buy Today

7 Best High-Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $10 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/04/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.