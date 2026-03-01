7 Best Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

With inflation a concern and recent news that the U.S. economy grew at a sluggish 1.4% rate in the fourth…

With inflation a concern and recent news that the U.S. economy grew at a sluggish 1.4% rate in the fourth quarter of 2025, many investors are starting to wonder if Wall Street is set for a rocky road in the months ahead. In such an environment, the best dividend ETFs offer a measure of security for those looking to go “risk-off” with their portfolio.

While investing in dividends may not double your money overnight, long-term dividend investors know an income-oriented strategy can provide steady returns across any market environment. Particularly if dividends grow over time, your original investment can provide significant cash flow that can either maximize your returns or provide necessary income to live on in retirement.

The following list offers the best dividend ETFs to buy now based on different strategic approaches to income investing through dividend stocks. All are allocated 100% to equity markets rather than bonds or other instruments, and boast significant assets alongside reasonable annual expenses.

ETF Expense ratio Assets 30-day SEC yield Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (ticker: VIG) 0.04% $103 billion 1.6% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VYM) 0.04% $72 billion 2.3% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) 0.06% $86 billion 3.4% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) 0.35% $12 billion 2.1% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) 0.07% $17 billion 3.3%* Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) 0.58% $1.3 billion 7.3% Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) 0.85% $12 billion 8.2%

*Trailing-12-months distribution yield.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Assets: $103 billion Expense ratio: 0.04% Yield: 1.6%

The largest fund among dividend ETFs as measured by assets, VIG is the go-to option for many investors looking for income in equity markets. This ETF prioritizes continuous dividend growth over current yield, which means its current payout is only slightly better than the S&P 500 at present. However, a prioritization of dividend appreciation over time ensures the fund focuses on quality companies that will keep their payouts intact down the road — rather than stocks with big yield now that may not last. Tech is the leading sector among VIG’s portfolio of 330 holdings, at about 26% of assets, including smartphone icon Apple Inc. (AAPL). Stocks like these admittedly may not offer tremendous paydays today, but they represent this long-term approach to dividend investing.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VYM)

Assets: $72 billion Expense ratio: 0.04% Yield: 2.3%

This Vanguard fund offers a portfolio of almost 600 individual dividend stocks, providing a diversified list of holdings and an above-average yield that is nearly twice the typical S&P 500 dividend payout. At the moment, top holdings include Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). The financial sector leads the portfolio at about 21% of total assets, followed by industrials at 14%. While admittedly different from the other ETFs on this list, it is still among the biggest funds on Wall Street as measured by assets.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Assets: $86 billion Expense ratio: 0.06% Yield: 3.4%

Another massive dividend ETF, this Schwab offering provides a significantly higher yield through a more selective list of about 100 blue-chip stocks. Top holdings at present include aerospace leader Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and Big Oil giant Chevron Corp. (CVX), and the comparatively lighter presence of Silicon Valley giants helps boost the overall payday. Leading sectors include energy (20%) and consumer defensive (19%), representing the kind of low-risk sectors that many dividend investors are drawn to.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Assets: $12 billion Expense ratio: 0.35% Yield: 2.1%

A unique approach to dividend ETFs, this ProShares fund invests only in Wall Street’s Dividend Aristocrats — companies that have increased their payouts every year for at least 25 consecutive years. There are only about 70 companies that earn this label, and it obviously takes a long time for new firms to join this club. What makes this status particularly meaningful is that the past 25 years have included market meltdowns, such as the global financial crisis of 2008 and the more recent COVID-19 pandemic. The group of Dividend Aristocrats includes big-name stocks like Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) as well as lesser-known firms like freight specialist C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW).

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Assets: $17 billion Expense ratio: 0.07% Trailing-12-months distribution yield: 3.3%

One way to reach for more yield via dividend stocks is by looking overseas. VYMI excludes U.S. stocks and focuses entirely on international markets. And lest you think that looking abroad means sacrificing yield or stability, many international blue chips are not only more generous than domestic leaders but also big global brands with multinational operations. As an example, leading holdings right now include health care leader Novartis AG (NVS), financial icon HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) and Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), among others. With more than 1,500 stocks in the portfolio, investors gain broad diversification while tapping into higher yields than those typically available from domestic dividend stocks.

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

Assets: $1.3 billion Expense ratio: 0.58% Yield: 7.3%

Of course, it is possible to find big-time yield in U.S. dividend stocks as long as you’re willing to take on a bit more risk. This “super dividend” fund from Global X represents that approach, and it isn’t bound by a strict approach beyond targeting the biggest payouts across sectors and regions. Keep in mind, however, that almost 40% of the fund’s assets are invested in real estate because that’s where the biggest payouts are. Furthermore, the average market cap of the 100 or so holdings is less than $3 billion, so smaller companies rule the roost. If you don’t mind this significant concentration into a single sector and a reliance on more volatile mid-caps and small-caps, it’s hard to find a higher yielding dividend ETF on Wall Street.

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Assets: $12 billion Expense ratio: 0.85% Yield: 8.2%

Though not a dedicated dividend fund, AMLP is among the largest energy ETFs out there and is a focused play on MLPs, or master limited partnerships. This class of company is granted special tax status thanks to capital intensive infrastructure costs, such as building pipelines or storage facilities. And in exchange, MLPs must deliver the lion’s share of profits back to shareholders via generous dividends. This ETF earns a tremendous yield thanks to holdings like Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) and Sunoco LP (SUN). Though the portfolio is hyper-focused, with fewer than 20 stocks that all look alike, it’s hard to argue with the income potential of a fund like AMLP.

