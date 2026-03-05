5 Best Quantum Computing ETFs to Buy in 2026

The vast problem-solving potential of quantum computing, along with its deep ties to artificial intelligence, health care, materials science and…

The vast problem-solving potential of quantum computing, along with its deep ties to artificial intelligence, health care, materials science and cybersecurity, underlines how important the industry is for investors.

Quantum computing is a complex field to incorporate into portfolios, but exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a great way of gaining access to an industry that may continue to grow exponentially in the years to come.

As one of the world’s most intriguing emerging technologies, quantum computing will draw investors who are looking at high-tech options beyond the AI boom, and these five focused ETFs can provide an ideal entry point. Investors may not have a complete grasp of the underlying technology, but you don’t have to be a quantum physicist to benefit from the emergence of quantum computing.

The underlying financial data surrounding the industry makes for positive reading. McKinsey & Co. recently reported that quantum computing could have a total addressable market of up to $198 billion by 2040. This marks a significant increase from the forecasted $1 billion made by companies in 2025.

While talk of quantum computing invariably focuses on the potential of the industry, there’s plenty of evidence that the technology is making big money for firms and investors alike.

For example, last September, Honeywell International Inc.’s (ticker: HON) quantum computing firm Quantinuum drew $600 million from investors in a funding round, doubling its valuation to $10 billion. In mid-January, Honeywell had plans to file confidential draft paperwork (Form S-1) with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of Quantinuum. Though details are not available yet, recent reports place Quantinuum’s valuation between $15 billion and $20 billion.

Other major players include IonQ Inc. (IONQ), commanding a $12.9 billion market capitalization as of March 9, and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), with an $7 billion valuation after a hard correction recently. Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) also had an exceptional run before losing momentum, and it’s still up 88.2% for the past year. The high level of performance for early revenue companies underlines the potential that the industry holds.

What to Look for in a Quantum Computing ETF

Because quantum computing is a speculative industry, ETFs offer an advantage for investors because they can compile many of the area’s brightest stocks in a bid to reduce risk while gaining consistent profits from the technology’s growth.

Exchange-traded funds offer some level of security against unexpected industry competition, while national security interests are forming a catalyst for the growth of public and private quantum-focused companies. This opens the door to fresh growth prospects in the years ahead, with some analysts anticipating levels of growth analogous to the current AI boom.

But what ETFs are the best option when it comes to gaining exposure to the best quantum computing stocks? And which prospects offer the highest growth potential in the years to come? Let’s take a deeper look at the five best quantum funds to buy today if you’re a believer in the technology:

ETF Expense Ratio Assets Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) 0.40% $3.5 billion WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM) 0.45% $27.0 million iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) 0.38% $19.3 billion Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) 0.68% $7.9 billion Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) 0.75% $2.0 billion

Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)

Assets: $3.5 billion Expense ratio: 0.4% One-year return: 43.9%

The Defiance Quantum ETF stands as the purest thematic play to gain direct exposure to quantum computing stocks, as well as other essential stocks that form the foundation of quantum-based technologies in industries such as defense and communications.

Spanning key players across hardware, software and various other enabling technologies to support quantum technology, QTUM’s holdings include the likes of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) and Teradyne Inc. (TER). Its top holding as of mid-January is Quantum eMotion Corp. (QNC.V), with a weight of only 1.9%.

QTUM’s relatively low expense ratio of 0.4% means it’s an accessible entry point for newcomers. Given that its annual returns sit in excess of 40%, it’s clear that QTUM is a major ETF to track today. With a high turnover of 46%, it’s recently shifted away from some of the quantum computing industry’s hot future prospects like Rigetti and IonQ, and similar to other funds these days, it has prioritized defense stocks like Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT).

For example, in December, BTQ Technologies Corp. (BTQ) became an addition to QTUM. The Canadian quantum technology company, which specializes in security, had doubled in value over the prior year. As of March 9, BTQ is out of QTUM’s lineup, and the stock has plummeted 40% year to date.

WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM)

Assets: $27 million Expense ratio: 0.45% Year-to-date return: 2.4%

Launched in October, the WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund is a new player in the quantum investment landscape that strips out many of the mega-cap stocks that other funds tend to keep in their portfolios. This means that you won’t have an unwanted overlap with other investments that you may already hold. You also won’t risk losing out on the upside if one of the ETF’s startups begins to rally.

WisdomTree opted to create its quantum computing-focused ETF due to the belief that the industry is nearing a major commercial breakthrough, which in itself should be a bullish signal for investors seeking to enter the market.

Although WQTM got off to a difficult start, it’s currently outpacing the S&P 500. Much of the fund’s early challenges stemmed from a wider market downturn as unease set in over the sustainability of Wall Street’s ongoing artificial intelligence boom.

The fund’s total assets are tiny compared to other options here, but in providing access to the industry’s high-potential stocks like Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Intel and Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) as well as more stable growers like Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), it’s well positioned to grow as the industry’s market value continues to rise.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Assets: $19.3 billion Expense ratio: 0.38% One-year return: 28.8%

If you’re looking for a larger ETF, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF retains a wider focus on companies that have been proven to excel in developing advanced technologies like quantum computing. This means that the fund holds positions in quantum tech development as well as electronics, software, hardware and the development of powerful computer chips.

Launched in 2000, IYW certainly has staying power, and as a passively managed ETF, the fund is proving itself to be a popular choice among institutional investors for its transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency.

As one of Wall Street’s longest-serving ETF providers, iShares clocked a record $50 billion in inflows back in September, underlining the level of confidence that investors have in the firm. Sponsored by BlackRock Inc. (BLK), IYW is the largest fund in this list, and it’s the best option if you would rather balance your bets on quantum computing with long-standing tech leaders.

This means that you’ll get exposure to quantum computing firms alongside tech giants Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) (17% of the fund), Apple Inc. (AAPL) (15%) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) (12%). As a result, this ETF should be viewed as a more generalized fund than pure plays like QTUM and WQTM.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

Assets: $7.9 billion Expense ratio: 0.68% One-year return: 29.9%

With an emphasis on data analytics driven largely through AI advancements, the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF also includes a significant level of exposure to firms that are actively incorporating next-generation computational frameworks.

With many companies within the fund focused on research and development initiatives surrounding quantum computing, AIQ is an excellent ETF for investors to build their exposure to the industry at a competitive expense ratio.

Because of the fund’s exposure to AI, it’s been a standout performer among leading high-tech ETFs, returning nearly 30% over the past year and an average of 12% annually over the past five years.

AIQ is also a reasonably diversified fund on an international scale, with South Korean stocks Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (005930.KS) (4%) and SK hynix Inc. (000660.KS) (3.96%) as its top two holdings in early March.

Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Assets: $2 billion Expense ratio: 0.75% One-year return: 74.3%

One of the star performers of the quantum computing ETF market, the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has rallied 74% since March 2025. This isn’t a flash in the pan; ARKQ has an annual average return of 22% for the past decade.

Incorporating a vast range of industrial technologies, this fund straddles quantum computing and artificial intelligence, and counts Tesla (10.2% of assets), Teradyne (7.9%) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) (7.6%) among its largest holdings.

Crucially, the diversified range of tech that ARKQ has incorporated means innovations throughout different industries can help to boost the value of the fund for investors. More recently, this ETF has enjoyed growth thanks to innovations in robotics, while wider AI stocks have shown signs of slowing.

If you’re an investor who’s looking to incorporate a range of emerging technologies from the fields of quantum computing, AI and robotics into your portfolio, ARKQ is a leader when it comes to picking firms with high growth potential in their respective fields.

Investing in Long-Horizon Tech Like Quantum Computing

There’s little doubt that quantum computing is a high-potential industry for investors to pay attention to, but it’s important to apply the same risk-management principles to the technology that you would for any fast-growing industry. Expectations for the field are high, and this can cause quantum computing stocks to become more inflated by speculative investors in the years ahead. Conducting research and avoiding the temptation to dive into stocks without doing your homework are key.

Quantum computing is an industry that’s likely to realize its potential over the long term and is unlikely to take the world by storm in the same way AI has in the shorter term. So instead, manage your exposure to quantum stocks based on their fundamentals and adjust your holdings accordingly. The quantum computing boom should be lucrative for well-prepared investors, but it’s likely to be a marathon rather than a sprint.

