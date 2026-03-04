You may not remember, but before the COVID-19 pandemic, you could only check your credit report from each of the…

You may not remember, but before the COVID-19 pandemic, you could only check your credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus for free once a year. Now, you can check your credit score and report for free as often as you’d like. U.S. News even offers this service with its new credit-monitoring tool.

With your credit at your fingertips, there are many reasons why you should take advantage of this new-ish normal.

What Is a Good Credit Score?

A quick reminder that you have a FICO credit score and a VantageScore. Both range from 300 to 850 but have different descriptors for their ranges.

FICO Score FICO Credit Rating VantageScore VantageScore Credit Rating 800 to 850 Exceptional 781 to 850 Superprime 740 to 799 Very Good 661 to 780 Prime 670 to 739 Good 601 to 660 Near Prime 580 to 669 Fair 300 to 600 Subprime 579 and lower Poor

While it’s true the higher the credit score the better the rates, checking your credit before you apply for a credit card isn’t the only reason why you should do it.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

4 Reasons to Monitor Your Credit

Prevent Credit Card Fraud

There were over 3,000 data breaches in 2025 alone, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. According to the same report, that’s a 79% jump over five years. These data breaches are just one way you could become a victim of credit card fraud

, with other common instances including credit card theft and online shopping using an unsecured Wi-Fi network.

Keeping an eye on your credit profile allows you to be proactive against fraud. If you see an unfamiliar account or credit card activity that makes no sense, you can take the necessary next steps. Catching these things early will save you several headaches.

Spot Errors

Speaking of headaches, you’d be surprised how often inaccurate information gets reported. Common errors include:

— Incorrect identifying details, like your name, address or phone number

— Unfamiliar accounts

— Open accounts reported as closed

— Closed accounts reported as open

— Duplicate accounts

— Incorrect balances or credit limits

— Unauthorized credit inquiries

Spotting these errors is the first step to disputing them. Otherwise, your credit profile is taking a hit for no good reason.

[Read: 0% Introductory APR Credit Cards]

Prepare for a Large Purchase

Think of those purchases that might require a line of credit, such as a mortgage, boat or car. It’s always best to check your credit before such a milestone, allowing you to properly negotiate and/or work on your credit beforehand.

A good rule of thumb is to check your credit three to six months before such a large purchase. Doing so gives you the opportunity to dispute and clear up any errors, lengthen your positive payment history and lower your credit utilization.

Get Ahead of Credit Checks

If you’re about to move, you might be subjected to a credit check as part of the tenant-screening process. According to Zillow, landlords generally consider a credit score of 600 and higher as acceptable. So checking your credit before you apply for the apartment could give you an idea whether you’ll be approved.

You could also be subjected to a credit check if you’re being considered for a new job that requires you to handle money or sensitive information. Potential employers won’t see your credit score, but they will see information like your payment history, available credit and any bankruptcies. Knowing what the potential employer will see before you give consent could give you peace of mind — or the opportunity to fix something before they see it.

Bottom Line

Monitoring your credit is a good money habit to have. If you integrate the task with something you do all the time — like monthly budget checks — it’ll become second nature.

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4 Reasons to Monitor Your Credit originally appeared on usnews.com