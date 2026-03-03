3D Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Monday reported a loss of…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Monday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.9 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $386.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, 3D Systems said it expects revenue in the range of $91 million to $94 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.