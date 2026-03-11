11 Top Stocks to Buy in All 11 Sectors

There’s an old platitude that it’s not a stock market, but rather a market of stocks. That saying implies that…

There’s an old platitude that it’s not a stock market, but rather a market of stocks. That saying implies that individual companies can behave much differently from the crowd, depending on the unique nature of their business lines.

This phenomenon is fundamentally why investing in the best stocks in specific sectors appeals to some investors. Consider the recent spike in oil stocks based on the war in Iran, or the uptrend in semiconductor stocks lately thanks to buzz about artificial intelligence.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

This is obviously a much less diversified approach to investing, but if you’re looking for outperformance then you have to take on a bit more risk via a focused investment strategy. The following list of the 11 best stocks to buy in all 11 sectors provides examples of leaders in each corner of the markets, each with a unique and tactical theme that could provide bigger opportunities than your typical broad-based index fund:

Stock Sector Market value Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) Information technology $4.3 trillion Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Health care $172 billion JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Financials $795 billion Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Consumer discretionary $13 billion Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) Consumer staples $35 billion GE Aerospace (GE) Industrials $307 billion First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Energy $21 billion NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Utilities $190 billion Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Communication services $212 billion Welltower Inc. (WELL) Real estate $137 billion Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) Materials $131 billion

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Sector: Information technology Market value: $4.3 trillion

There’s no stock better than Nvidia to illustrate the long-term potential of the information technology sector. Rising roughly 1,200% over the last five years, the company’s leadership in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence chips has made it one of the best long-term investments of the digital age. While some are skeptical of current valuations, Wall Street is predicting more than 70% revenue growth this year — driving its total top line to $370 billion for fiscal 2027, compared with less than $17 billion in fiscal 2021. This growth coupled with Nvidia’s scale, profitability and competitive moat make this semiconductor stock the best stock in the tech sector.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Sector: Health care Market value: $172 billion

While not as old as some of the Big Pharma stocks that many investors are most familiar with, Gilead is representative of the next generation of drugmakers. Revenue has grown almost fourfold since 2010 to an estimated $30 billion this fiscal year thanks to a strong product pipeline. Profitability is strong, too, thanks to high-margin treatments for otherwise unserved diseases that include unique cancers and HIV/AIDS. Dividends have surged from 43 cents per quarter at the end of 2015 to 82 cents quarterly at present to show a continued commitment to shareholders — and with payouts at less than half of earnings, there’s ample headroom for dividend increases in the future, too.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Sector: Financials Market value: $795 billion

JPMorgan is an icon in the financial sector, ranking as the largest bank by assets in the U.S. — and the largest in the world when you exclude Chinese state-run megabanks. Its scale, diversified operations and strong leadership have helped it navigate multiple economic cycles, including the 2008 financial crisis that gutted other major institutions on Wall Street. In fact, the company has used past crises to make fire-sale purchases of weaker competitors, only strengthening its position. If you believe in the success of Wall Street in the future, then this leading bank is the best way to play the financial sector and its interconnectedness with the global economy.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

Sector: Consumer discretionary Market value: $13 billion

It’s hard to find a discretionary stock with staying power, as consumer tastes can change fast. However, Five Below operates in a unique niche as a value retailer that sells everything from snacks to toys to T-shirts to phone accessories. Though originally operating with an inventory of items of $5 or less, Five Below has moved into pricier offerings to unlock bigger margins in recent years — even as it stays faithful to its low-cost roots. Shares are up an impressive 200% in the last 12 months thanks to this value appeal, but it is up more than fivefold in the last 10 years, crushing the returns of the S&P 500. Nothing is certain, particularly in the consumer sector, but Five Below has a strong brand and a reliable niche that makes it one of the best bets in the space.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $35 billion

Agricultural giant Archer-Daniels-Midland has some direct-to-consumer brands of baked goods, but its biggest source of cash comes from wholesaling ingredients for food, feed, energy and industrial customers worldwide. These include both edible and inedible oils, flours and grains, plant-based proteins and other ingredients. While inflation is a concern for end users in 2026, the direct producers of raw materials like ADM are actually benefiting from rising prices for commodities like corn and wheat. This agricultural leader boasts nearly a century of uninterrupted dividend payments, and more than 50 consecutive years of dividend growth. If you’re looking for a stable consumer stock, it’s hard to top this leader in the sector.

[Read: 9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years]

GE Aerospace (GE)

Sector: Industrials Market value: $307 billion

General Electric has gone through a lot of changes in the last few decades, getting cut down during the financial crisis thanks to its risky financial arm and then more recently spinning off and divesting non-core operations to get back to its industrial roots. The modern incarnation known as GE Aerospace is laser-focused on jet engine manufacturing for commercial and military use, a business that has been a mainstay of General Electric since World War II. The remaining GE Aerospace operations are still substantial even after shaving off the other units, and the firm is ranked as one of the 40 largest stocks in the U.S. by market value and annual revenue that will top $50 billion next fiscal year. What’s more, it’s still growing as Wall Street has projected double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 2027. Shares are up roughly 40% in the last year even as the market has stumbled, proving that this industrial stock has a bright future despite its history of corporate missteps in decades past.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Sector: Energy Market value: $21 billion

If you think alternative energy is dead under the Trump administration, consider that First Solar is up about 120% in the last five years to outperform the S&P 500 — including gains of around 50% in the last 12 months. This is in part because FSLR is a leading U.S.-based solar manufacturer benefiting from the long-term transition to renewable energy. An added appeal with investors as well as policymakers is that it provides a critical onshore alternative to global solar leaders across Asia. This strategic advantage, along with a megatrend movement away from fossil fuels, makes this one of the best stocks in the sector. And while not risk-free, it is more divorced from commodity markets and not dependent on oil or gas prices like other energy stocks.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Sector: Utilities Market value: $190 billion

NextEra Energy is the largest publicly traded utility in the U.S., with more than 6 million customer accounts, mainly in Florida. Utilities are among the most reliable dividend stocks out there thanks to regulated operations and near-monopolies in their geographic regions. These factors generally provide stable earnings, but the added scale of NEE makes it among the best dividend stocks to buy now. The firm’s dividends have more than tripled since 2014 and remain very sustainable based on earnings projections for the foreseeable future.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Sector: Communication services Market value: $212 billion

Verizon is the largest wireless provider in the U.S., serving nearly 150 million customers. Massive scale generates consistent cash flow, supporting one of the most generous dividends among blue-chip stocks. While network investments have resulted in high debt levels, as is the case with many telecoms, easing interest-rate conditions lately should improve financial flexibility going forward. With dividends consuming less than 60% of earnings, Verizon remains a reliable income stock in a data-driven world.

Welltower Inc. (WELL)

Sector: Real estate Market value: $137 billion

Welltower is a real estate company focused on health care properties, including senior housing operators, rehabilitation facilities and related health systems. Among real estate stocks, it’s hard to find a company with a more reliable tenant base than Welltower, as there are few certainties in life other than getting old and getting sick. Welltower is among the largest real estate stocks in the U.S., and has managed to tack on 30% gains in the last 12 months even as other stocks have been losing steam. What’s more, last fall Welltower touted some $23 billion worth of transactions including acquisitions to tighten its grip on this lucrative segment of the health care real estate market. That makes this one of the best stocks to buy in the sector for 2026.

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO)

Sector: Materials Market value: $131 billion

Southern Copper is a major mining company with operations primarily in South America. While its core focus is copper extraction, the company also produces valuable byproducts such as gold and silver. Copper’s importance across electrical wiring, plumbing and industrial applications ensures consistent demand — making SCCO a less volatile materials stock than some of its more cyclical peers. What’s more, Southern Copper is the natural beneficiary of an inflationary environment like the present one. As proof, SCCO shares have surged more than 60% in the last year as its raw materials are worth more on the open market.

More from U.S. News

7 Best Data Center Stocks, ETFs and REITs to Buy

6 Oil Stocks to Buy Closely Tied to Crude Prices

7 Best Energy ETFs to Buy Now

11 Top Stocks to Buy in All 11 Sectors originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/26/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.