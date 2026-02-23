Ziff Davis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) on Monday reported profit of $370,000 in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) on Monday reported profit of $370,000 in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.56 per share.

The internet and cloud services company posted revenue of $406.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.4 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

